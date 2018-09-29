Young Malawians ‘in need of care’

Children’s Court to decide on fate of desperately poor and vulnerable group, but NPA wants proof that they are all minors

A magistrate has provisionally declared 26 young Malawians – the alleged victims of human smuggling who were discovered in a van outside Port Elizabeth – to be children in need of care. An international aid organisation will now also be assisting to repatriate them. The group of young people, five adults and the South African driver of the vehicle were taken into custody near Kinkelbos, 47km from Port Elizabeth, on July 27.

