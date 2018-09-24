Standing head and shoulders above rest

The four all boast lengthy CVs which could outshine successful business people.

And somehow they maintain their A aggregates while being actively involved in several cultural, community and sporting activities during their study down-time.

Laing said while one of her most memorable moments at school was being elected headgirl and the duties which followed, it was in her work with needy communities that she found the most fulfilment.

“I have a great interest in the world around me and a passion to make a difference in the lives of others,” Laing said.

“This I do by being a trustworthy and loyal friend to everyone I know.

“And by involving myself in activities that will benefit my community as well as provide me with skills to do so on a larger scale in future.

“My favourite subject is English, as it teaches me so much about the human condition through literature and poetry.”

Holy Cross Education Centre principal Thomas Thomas said Ngubo had been flying the school and Mthatha district’s flag high since she joined the school in grade 5.

“She is a very hardworking young lady with a serious commitment to making progress in her life,” Thomas said.

“Her excellent academic results prove her dedication and determination.

“She has a consistent record of achievement since 2011.

“A mature-minded youth leader is what I see in this young lady, who will be an asset wherever she goes.”

Venter, who aside from being headgirl, also leads several other school societies, is also an SA representative in biathlon and was described as being in a class of her own by Pearson deputy principal Pieter Rademeyer.

“Lisa is truly a remarkable young lady,” Rademeyer said.