Standing head and shoulders above rest
Four Matric of the Year finalists show you can juggle multiple tasks and succeed at all
While most matrics are simply trying to pass, four of the top 20 finalists in The Herald Absa Matric of the Year competition this year are proving that you can juggle multiple tasks and succeed in all of them.
Lwandile Ngubo, 18, of the Holy Cross Education Centre in Mthatha, Caitlin Laing, 18, of Clarendon Girls High School in East London, Charni Strydom, 18, of Brandwag Hoërskool in Uitenhage, and Lisa Venter, 18, of Pearson High School in Port Elizabeth have more than just being headgirls in common.
The four all boast lengthy CVs which could outshine successful business people.
And somehow they maintain their A aggregates while being actively involved in several cultural, community and sporting activities during their study down-time.
Laing said while one of her most memorable moments at school was being elected headgirl and the duties which followed, it was in her work with needy communities that she found the most fulfilment.
“I have a great interest in the world around me and a passion to make a difference in the lives of others,” Laing said.
“This I do by being a trustworthy and loyal friend to everyone I know.
“And by involving myself in activities that will benefit my community as well as provide me with skills to do so on a larger scale in future.
“My favourite subject is English, as it teaches me so much about the human condition through literature and poetry.”
Holy Cross Education Centre principal Thomas Thomas said Ngubo had been flying the school and Mthatha district’s flag high since she joined the school in grade 5.
“She is a very hardworking young lady with a serious commitment to making progress in her life,” Thomas said.
“Her excellent academic results prove her dedication and determination.
“She has a consistent record of achievement since 2011.
“A mature-minded youth leader is what I see in this young lady, who will be an asset wherever she goes.”
Venter, who aside from being headgirl, also leads several other school societies, is also an SA representative in biathlon and was described as being in a class of her own by Pearson deputy principal Pieter Rademeyer.
“Lisa is truly a remarkable young lady,” Rademeyer said.
“In fact, she is the type of student teachers feel privileged to encounter some time in their teaching career.
“For the past five years, Lisa has outdone herself as inspiration and mentor.
“She also led the matric class in raising R170,000 for a hockey pavilion at the school.
“Lisa’s actions speak of service to others.”
Strydom’s continued dedication and enthusiasm have been her defining features since she started high school, according to Brandwag principal Steven Zietsman.
“She stood out among her peers since grade 8 when she caught the attention of the teachers, and she has since exceeded all our expectations,” he said.
“She has been a natural leader throughout high school.
“Brandwag has awarded full colours to Charni for leadership, sport, culture and academics.
“She has proven herself to be a hard worker, a conscientious organiser, a trusted leader and an exemplary servant of her school.”
THE HERALD WILL PUBLISH PICTURES AND REPORTS OF ALL 20 FINALISTS