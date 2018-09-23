Lion spotted on side of N4 in Mpumalanga

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has warned the public to be on the lookout for a lion on the loose that has been spotted along the N4 between Hectorspruit and Marloth Park.

The lion was sighted by motorists who posted pictures of it on Facebook on Sunday morning.

“There’s been a sighting of a lion in the Marloth Park area that is why we warning the public to be vigilant that side. Our officials from MTPA are currently on site to attend to it.

“The terrain is bushy and is tough without clear visibility at this stage. Anyone who sees the lion can contact our officials on site at +27 (82) 901-3172‚” said spokesperson for the MTPA Kholofelo Nkambule.

Nkambule said they had no idea at this stage where the lion was likely to have escaped from.

Meanwhile‚ traffic is being diverted to the old Tenbosch road.

