Rhodes appoints harassment manager
University first in response to protests over gender violence
The university announced on Wednesday that it had appointed Dr Zethu Mkhize as its first-ever harassment and discrimination manager.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.