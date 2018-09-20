Chaos as taxis block roads
The day was marked by sporadic outbreaks of violence throughout the province as taxi protesters burnt tyres and blocked routes following the SA National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) announcement of a complete shutdown.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.