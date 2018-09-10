Undertaker Vuyo Vantyi accused of racial slur by metro staffer
A municipal employee working in the cemeteries department has filed a crimen injuria complaint with police against a well-known Nelson Mandela Bay businessman after he allegedly called her a “white c**t” and threatened to deal with her.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.