Duduzane does a u-turn and now wants to testify at Zondo Commission

Former president Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ has had a change of heart and will now testify at the state capture inquiry.

Advocate Paul Pretorius said Zuma's lawyers had written to the commission's legal team informing them that he would come to testify in relation to evidence given by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas had alleged that Duduzane Zuma was at a meeting where the Guptas had offered him the job of finance minister and a R600m bribe.

At first Zuma informed the commission he would not testify because he was facing charges in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on the same matter.

He made his first appearance in court earlier this year and is expected back in court next year.

Commission head Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is still to decide on applications to cross-examine witnesses by those implicated in their testimony.

Zondo will likely announce his decision on Thursday.

Duduzane Zuma had applied to have Jonas cross-examined.

The Gupta brothers are refusing to come to South Africa and testify at the commission. They have instead said they are willing to testify via a video link from Dubai.