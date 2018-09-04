Quadriplegic Ironman shows his steel

Pieter du Preez vows to set record straight after flat tyre leads to world champs heartbreak

Quadriplegic athlete Pieter du Preez has vowed to return to Nelson Mandela Bay for the next Ironman after a flat tyre during the cycle leg put paid to his efforts at the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship at the weekend.

