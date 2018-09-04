News

Quadriplegic Ironman shows his steel

Pieter du Preez vows to set record straight after flat tyre leads to world champs heartbreak

By Hendrick Mphande - 04 September 2018

Quadriplegic athlete Pieter du Preez has vowed to return to Nelson Mandela Bay for the next Ironman after a flat tyre during the cycle leg put paid to his efforts at the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship at the weekend.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...

Most Read

X