Forensic detectives will use DNA testing to conclusively identify the remains of a body found in a ravine in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ on Monday as that of missing schoolboy Miguel Louw.

While police have been tentative to link the discovery of the body conclusively to Miguel‚ KZN SAPS spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said there was a strong possibility that the body from the thick was the missing Sydenham boy.

The 9-year-old was last seen near the Rippon Road Primary School in Sydenham in the company of Mohammed Ebrahim‚ an acquaintance of his mother.

“Police from Phoenix were working in this area and were following information relating to another case. They called for assistance of the dog handler and they went into the bushes and the dog lead them to the body‚” Mbhele said.