Comic masterclass to make kids believe
Comedy act helps pupils realise how they can ‘play their part’ in creating brighter futures
The Goliath and Goliath funnymen were in the Bay on Monday attending to serious business, as the trio set into motion the Play your Part programme at Chapman High School with the aim of turning pupils’ ideas into currency.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.