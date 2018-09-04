Port Elizabeth athlete crowned age group Ironman world champion
Michelle Enslin beats 125 other competitors in Ironman 70.3
Port Elizabeth added the latest name to the list of world champions when Michelle Enslin ran her way to victory in her age group at the 2018 Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championships on Saturday.
