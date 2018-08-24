'Explosives additives' found on-board Bay ‘bomb ship’

The South African Council for the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction has confirmed it is assisting the police with the Russian cargo ship transporting explosives.

The ship is currently arrested and remains anchored in Algoa Bay while the police have roped in other agencies to assist with the investigation.

This comes after a criminal case of alleged contravention of the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction Act and the Explosives Act had been registered at the Swartkops police station on Tuesday.

The country’s ocean safety watchdog, the South African Maritime Safety Authority, has since been called in and has declared that all the “dangerous goods” on the vessel are stored correctly in terms of international law.

However, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – the Hawks – which detained the ship, the Lada, on Sunday, and are handling the docket, remain tight-lipped on the criminal investigation.