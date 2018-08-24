More hands on deck to probe Bay ‘bomb ship’
The country’s ocean safety watchdog, the South African Maritime Safety Authority, has since been called in and has declared that all the “dangerous goods” on the vessel are stored correctly in terms of international law.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.