Cheeky Watson let down by trial delay

IPTS fraud case drags on as co-accused’s application for postponement to December granted

Cheeky Watson was hoping to stand trial alone as he was only facing two charges and was ready for his fraud case to start while the others accused of defrauding the Nelson Mandela Bay Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) bus service wanted more time to prepare.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.