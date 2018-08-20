WATCH | #StateCapture: how it all unfolded

"We better brace for a harrowing period in history when we will get to know the true nature of state capture," says Tiso Blackstar Group associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy as the state capture inquiry is due to get under way in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday.

Here she, and Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko, take us back to the beginning and discuss how the State Capture story unfolded: