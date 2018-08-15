News

Knysna councillor among four arrested for murder

Murdered man was fellow councillor

By Gareth Wilson - 15 August 2018
Victor Molosi, 50, who was the Ward 8 Councillor, was shot in Concordia in Knysna.
Image: Knysna Municipality Facebook Page

Four more people, including a Knsyna Ward Councillor, have been arrested for the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi in July.

Molosi, who was the Ward 8 Councillor, had been on his way home from a governing body meeting at Concordia High School when he was shot by a gunman at about 10pm.

After he was shot in the head, he was rushed to a local hospital in a private motor vehicle but died on arrival at the hospital.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the four  people arrested were nabbed in Cape Town and Knysna, on Tuesday night.

“[An] integrated task team, which comprises members from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Eden Cluster Detectives, Knysna Detectives and Eden Cluster Crime Intelligence, was established to investigate this case.

"Their tireless efforts paid dividends when the investigation took them to Cape Town where two suspects (both 37-years-old) were arrested (on Tuesday).

"Simultaneously, further investigation into this matter led to the arrests of another two suspects, aged 58 and 42, at their residence in Knysna.”

Pojie added that the 58-years-old was a current serving Councillor on the Knysna Municipal Council.

The names of the four latest suspects will only be released once they are formally charged in court.

Pojie said that the total number of arrests for the murder now stands at five.

Mandla Tyololo, 39, who was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Murder shortly after the murder, will join the other four suspects when they appear in the Knysna Magistrate's court on Thursday, 16 August 2018. 

