A poster from the ANC Youth League sub-region in Sekhukhune in Limpopo advertising a political lecture had so many spelling mistakes that people reading it were left bewildered.

The poster‚ advertising a lecture in Groblersdal on Thursday on the life and times of late struggle stalwart Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu, also incorrectly featured photos of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Circulated widely on social media‚ it even got the spelling of Sisulu’s first two names wrong.

It read: “Elias Motswaledi sub-region presents a political lecture on the life and time of Mam Albetinah Nonsikelelo Sisulu.”

Co-ordinator of the sub-region, Puti Tau, said that there were mistakes in the original poster that the sub-region had printed to draw attention to the lecture.

Tau said the region had since rectified the mistakes and issued a new poster.

In the new poster‚ the sub-region in Groblersdal is still referred to as “Elias Motswaledi”.

“The ANCYL Elias Motsoaledi sub-region would like to tender its apology to the nation‚ ANC‚ ANCYL and all Mass Democratic Movements and, most importantly, to the Sisulu family for the poster that has been circulating on social media space depicting the photo of our struggle icon Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela with the names of our struggle stalwart Mam’ Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu‚” the sub-region said.

The sub-region said it took full responsibility for the confusion caused and thanked everyone who took it upon themselves to help it correct the errors.

It also called on those in possession of the offending poster to refrain from using the poster to attack or shame the organisation in any way.