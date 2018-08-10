SA has fallen 10 places in the 2018 International Property Rights Index‚ according to a global report by nongovernmental organisation the Property Rights Alliance.

In simple terms‚ the index measures if people can buy and securely own property because this predicts if a country will grow more wealthy and stable.

SA’s is the largest decrease of any country from 2017 to 2018, Free Market Foundation economist Jasson Urbach said.

SA dropped from 27th place to 37th of 125 countries, with Finland first‚ followed by New Zealand and Switzerland.

The countries with the least property rights are Venezuela‚ Haiti and Bangladesh.

The survey is compiled by Venezuelan professor at the National Academy of Economic Sciences Dr Sary Levy-Carciente, in alliance with 200 think-tanks in 125 countries.