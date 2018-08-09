Grim catalogue of Marilyn Stebuys’ injuries

A broken jaw, fractures to the skull and neck and excessive internal and external bleeding not only contributed to the death of Marilyn Stebuys in Humansdorp, but also evidenced the excessive force used in the assault on her.

These were among the injuries detailed in the Port Elizabeth High Court where the trial of Dene Stebuys, 43, – accused of bludgeoning his 38-year-old wife to death with a rock – continued on Wednesday.

Stebuys, charged with the June 2016 murder of his wife and an assault on her friend, sat quietly in the dock listening intently while a state witness, forensic pathologist Dr Celeste Herbst, read out the long list of injuries.

“The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the face, head and neck,” Herbst said.

She conducted the postmortem and compiled a forensic report three days after the brutal attack in an open field near Vaaldam, Humansdorp.

Injuries included a broken jaw, skull and neck fractures and excessive external and internal bleeding, Herbst said.

“To break the jaw, excessive force must have been used, either through repetitive force to the jaw or by a heavy blunt object,” she said.

It is alleged that Stebuys killed his wife after he suspected her of cheating on him.