Did you spend R20 to buy a Powerball ticket at the Total Garage on 1 Rotterdam Road in Evander‚ Mpumalanga‚ last Friday? Well‚ then you could be the country's latest multi-millionaire as Ithuba has revealed that this is where the winning R145-million lottery ticket was purchased.

The manager of the fuel station on Monday told TimesLIVE that it was exciting to know that a customer has had his or her life changed at their shop.

"The staff is all quite excited! I told them this morning after we got the call from Ithuba‚" said Pieter Korner.

They have no idea who the lucky winner may be.

Lotto players had spent over R11‚000 on purchasing tickets at the garage on Friday alone‚ Korner said.

According to Ithuba‚ the winner did not spend too much on the ticket‚ having forked out only R20.

Ithuba said the lucky winner had selected their own numbers and not used the quick pick selection.

The winner is yet to come forward to claim the win.

The winning numbers were 1‚ 15‚ 23‚ 24‚ 35 and 4.

Ithuba said once the winner had claimed and submitted all the necessary documents‚ the winnings would be paid into the person’s bank account within just a few days.

The winner will also receive extensive financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost‚ as part of Ithuba’s essential service to help winners manage their newfound wealth.