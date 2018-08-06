KwaNobuhle woman robbed in house

A 42-year-old woman was robbed in her KwaNobuhle home on Monday morning.

According to police, two men armed with firearms kicked open the front door of the woman’s Nkonyeni Street home at about 4.30am.

The woman’s identity is not being revealed as she is a witness.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the two men forced their way into the Nkonyeni Street home while the woman was in the bathroom.

“They threatened the woman before stealing an undisclosed amount of money, a television, tablet, cellphones, clothing and groceries,” she said.

“The two men loaded the items into her vehicle, a Citroen, and fled.”

By mid-morning, the Citroen had not yet been recovered.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.