A Johannesburg resident is struggling to sell his property - and his R17-million bill for water and electricity is certainly not helping!

Nico Niemand‚ who owns two semi-detached houses in Brixton‚ got a bill in June this year that looks more like the winnings of the Lotto.

He has been struggling with the City of Johannesburg since 2015 to sort out the problem. He claims to have had over 40 meetings with city officials.

Niemand started restoring the property in 2015. In June that year‚ he said an official from City Power told him they would install new prepaid meters to replace the old meters. “I was happy about that. I allowed them to install the new meter‚” he explained.

The house had no power when the official left‚ saying he was going to their offices to register the new meter - but he never returned.

“A week after that‚ I found the meter in the driveway‚” he said.

Niemand said City Power told him it was a stolen meter‚ even though he has documents to show that the old meter was removed. “City Power issued job cards to install a new meter‚ but it wasn’t done‚” he said.

Ever since then‚ he has been struggling to arrange for the installation of a new meter‚ which matches his account number.

Meanwhile‚ his bills have kept mounting.