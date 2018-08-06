FASHION
Light of Fashion extravaganza
Bay designer Braemore Lundall-Sauls asks fashion fans to diarise Saturday, October 6
Bay designer Braemore Lundall-Sauls asks fashion fans to diarise Saturday, October 6
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.