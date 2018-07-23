Psychiatric patient escapes from Livingstone

Port Elizabeth social workers are appealing for help finding a psychiatric patient who escaped from Livingstone Hospital at the weekend.

Nelisa Siwisa said Zanoxolo Kona, 51, was admitted to the hospital’s acute psychiatric unit on Friday.

“On Saturday July 21, the nurses noticed that he was gone,” Siwisa said.

“He isn’t considered dangerous but he might be confused.”

Siwisa described Kona, originally from Uitenhage, as being tall and thin. She said he had only his bottom teeth.

Kona was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Siwisa on 041-405 2539 or 082 734 3902.