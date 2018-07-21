The newly formed People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi) is going ahead with its proposed nationwide protest against the rising price of fuel.

Visvin Reddy said on Friday the rate at which petrol prices were increasing was having a profound impact on taxpayers.

“At the rate things are going n ow ‚ we might end up paying R20 per litre by the end of this year ‚” Reddy said.

Although the group is Durban-based‚ Reddy said it had activists in all provinces.

“We have been contacted by thousands of South Africans asking us to do something.”