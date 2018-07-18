Shop robbed in Humewood

Three men posing as customers robbed the Santo Antonio Supermarket and Bakery in Humewood on Tuesday night.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the robbery happened at about 8:50pm when one of the suspects entered the shop pretending to be a customer.

“After he asked to purchase a cigarettes, he was joined by another two men who stood next to him. The two people working inside the shop became suspicious when they noticed the one man holding his waist,” he said.

“Before they could do anything, the one suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded the two employees hand over money from the till and other small items such as cellphones.”

Labans said the men then fled the shop and disappeared.

No one was injured during the robbery.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.