You've got to love how human beings can turn the macabre into magic - or in this case‚ the maggots into the mystery-solvers.

A police researcher in Australia has invented a way to detect decomposing corpses from high up in the sky using an infrared camera.

The camera‚ which is mounted onto a helicopter‚ is able to detect heat on and around a corpse‚ enabling police to find a missing body that they would not be able to pinpoint at ground level.

The science behind the invention is as fascinating as the gadget itself: basically‚ when a person dies‚ their body turns stone cold as all the systems shut down and the warm blood stops coursing through their veins.

Within hours after this‚ however‚ unless properly refrigerated‚ the body warms up again‚ this timenot because of what's inside‚ but what’s outside. It will soon reach the same temperature as the immediate environment.

A few days after that‚ the body becomes extremely warm - even warmer than the environment‚ courtesy of maggots that arrive en masse to start doing their bit for the ecosystem. As they start feasting and squirming around‚ they produce so much heat energy that they warm up the corpse on which they are feasting.

And that is how the researchers got their eureka moment. If an infrared camera can detect heat‚ and a dead body heats up so quickly after the maggots arrive‚ then surely it’s a match made in forensic heaven?