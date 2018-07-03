Tourists have been offered training with the famous Cosmo City grannies‚ braaing and gardening in the city.

Now AirBnb is looking for other unique local experiences to attract international guests.

The Johannesburg experience will include packing mean punches with Coach Claude Maphosa and his team‚ the “boxing grannies”‚ who are ready to help you stay healthy and fit.

When you meet them for a session in the morning‚ you will be paired with a granny who will be your partner for the training. The experience is R250 per person.

“Get ready to sweat and have fun with our team of trainers and grannies. We will end the training with some soft drinks and feedback on how the session went‚” said Maphosa.

About 30 experiences have been registered on the AirBnb website for Johannesburg. The company is calling for other provinces to join in the network.

An authentic Jo’burg walk is R400 per person‚ exploring the city on skateboards is R300 per individual and many more exciting activities.

And in the city of Cape Town one can do cool stuff like walking with penguins‚ cleaning up the beach and yoga on the shore.

“The expansion of experiences across all of South Africa will help to boost tourism outside of city centers by attracting more people to rural and regional areas. Experiences help spread the benefits of hosting to those who do not have space in their house to rent out‚” said Velma Corcoran‚ country manager for Airbnb South Africa.

“This is also a fantastic way for visitors and locals to experience parts of South Africa that they would otherwise miss had it not been for these Experiences led by passionate locals.”

Experiences are activities that are led by local hosts‚ highlighting their interests and perspectives as well as unique places.

“You don’t need to have a home on AirBnb to be a member of the experience. This is a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their work and gain traction on their unique and vibrant services‚” said Kelly Lodewyks on behalf of AirBnb.

Here are some experiences.