Six suspected drug dealers arrested
Six suspected drug dealers believed to be operating in the Port Elizabeth area were arrested during a joint sting operation by police on Wednesday morning. During the raid at one of the six houses in Walmer and Central, police found more than R450 000 worth of cocaine and tik . The operation was part of a year-long probe by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit and Crime Intelligence division targeting drug posts in Walmer and Central.
