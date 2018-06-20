Moving into virtual work space

If you haven’t considered a virtual working environment as yet, maybe now is the time to investigate the benefits to your organisation and employees.

The virtual working culture has grown in popularity over the past decade due to significant technological advancements, Bizmod consulting partner Seugnet van den Berg says.

Companies are increasingly finding it valuable to make technology work for them in a different way.

Van den Berg says that when a delivery focus and output-based mindset is at the heart of how a company chooses to work, virtual working is a natural choice.