Eskom keeps the lights on

Eskom did not implement rotational load-shedding on Monday.

"We thank all customers for using electricity sparingly during this period‚ assisting us to pull through the evening peak," the power utility said.

It added the power system continued to remain constrained.

South Africa experienced load-shedding from Thursday to Saturday after labour unrest over a wage increase impasse disrupted operations at Eskom.

Unions are demanding a 15% increase across the board.

“Eskom’s prognosis is that the power system will take up to approximately 10 days to recover from the effects of the recent industrial action‚ once all staff eventually return to work today‚" the company said on Monday.

"The estimated 10-day prognosis for full restoration is due to the effects of the industrial action which interrupted continuous processes at the power plants."