PE couple ambushed outside house

A Port Elizabeth couple were ambushed outside their Perridgevale home at about 8.15pm on Monday.

According to police, a 52-year-old woman and her husband were confronted by four gunmen when they arrived at their Haven Road home.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the couple had just parked their Nissan Almera outside their house when they were ambushed.

“Four men, all with guns, confronted the couple as they stopped the vehicle.

"They then forced both into the house at gunpoint. Once inside, they demanded money,” he said.

“The couple did not resist and handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The men then also took a plasma screen television set which they loaded into the Almera before speeding off.

“It remains unclear if they were followed or if these men were waiting outside for them,” he added.

Rheeder declined to name the couple.

The Almera was found abandoned in New Brighton hours after the robbery.

By late Tuesday morning detectives were still gathering details of the attack.

Rheeder urged anyone with information on the house robbery to contact Detective Sergeant Gavin Scheepers on 082-442-1384.

The incident has sparked a warning from police to be vigilant when arriving home, particularly at night.