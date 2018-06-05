Confronted by four gunmen outside Perridgevale home
PE couple ambushed outside house
Car found abandoned in New Brighton hours after robbery
A Port Elizabeth couple were ambushed outside their Perridgevale home at about 8.15pm on Monday.
According to police, a 52-year-old woman and her husband were confronted by four gunmen when they arrived at their Haven Road home.
Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the couple had just parked their Nissan Almera outside their house when they were ambushed.
“Four men, all with guns, confronted the couple as they stopped the vehicle.
"They then forced both into the house at gunpoint. Once inside, they demanded money,” he said.
“The couple did not resist and handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The men then also took a plasma screen television set which they loaded into the Almera before speeding off.
“It remains unclear if they were followed or if these men were waiting outside for them,” he added.
Rheeder declined to name the couple.
The Almera was found abandoned in New Brighton hours after the robbery.
By late Tuesday morning detectives were still gathering details of the attack.
Rheeder urged anyone with information on the house robbery to contact Detective Sergeant Gavin Scheepers on 082-442-1384.
The incident has sparked a warning from police to be vigilant when arriving home, particularly at night.
This comes after a group of men ambushed businesswoman Marilyne de Vos, 52, while she was leaving her Linkside home last week.
The men throttled her while demanding to know whether there was anybody else inside the house.
After a commotion, the men fled in her car which was later found abandoned in Glenhurd.
Last week Thursday, a 35-year-old nanny was held hostage while she was pushing a child in a pram to a house in Brusileiro Street in Parsons Vlei.
She was forced into the house as she was unlocking the gate to enter the house. The robbers ransacked the house after locking her and the child in the bedroom.
On the same day, a 75-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint inside his house in Cape Road, Fernglen.
The man unlocked a gate for the garden service when he was confronted allegedly by his former gardener, who was armed with a knife and a stick.
Rheeder said that residents were cautioned to change their daily routines and to report any suspicious behaviour.
“Change your routine and also before arriving home, drive around the block to watch for any suspicious behaviour. Take note of anyone walking past watching if you leave or arrive. If someone is lurking around in the area, report them to the police or your local security provider,” he said.
“Make friends with your neighbours to ensure that they can also be observant and contact you if anything seems out of place outside your house,” he added.