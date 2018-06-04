Bathurst woman murdered in house robbery

A Bathurst woman was killed and her partner injured during a suspected botched house robbery in the small town at the weekend.

The attack took place at the couple's Kowie Road home in Bathurst shortly before 5am on Sunday morning.

Stefne Evans, 60, was hit over the head with a rock and killed during the attacked while her 65-year-old partner sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Police have declined to release Evans's partner's name saying he was a witness to the attack.

Police spokesman Captain Mali Govender said the attack took place when two men overpowered Evans's partner when he opened the kitchen door to investigate after he heard movement outside.

“As he opened the door, he was confronted by the suspects. He fought back and attempted to close the kitchen door.

"One [suspect] was in front and the other behind him and during the scuffle he was also struck on the back with a rock,” Govender said.

Govender said Evans had gone to see what was happening when she was attacked.

She was hit over the head with a rock and died on the scene.

Govender said two cellphones were believed to have been taken during the robbery.

By late Sunday, Govender confirmed that Evans's partner had been discharged from hospital.

“Leads are being followed up and detectives are currently working to try and locate the suspects,” she said.

"Forensic analysts have gone through the crime scene and gathered clues that will assist in identifying the culprits.”

Port Alfred cluster commander Brigadier Morgan Govender sent his condolences to the bereaved family.

“This cruel deed by these ruthless attackers is strongly condemned. I urge the community to work with the SAPS in bringing these perpetrators to book. The investigation will be overseen by a seasoned senior seasoned investigator," he said