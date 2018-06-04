Video footage of the Saturday night incident‚ in the suburb of Sydenham‚ has since gone viral.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the metro police officer‚ who was off-duty at the time‚ was travelling in a taxi when an argument ensued between two passengers.

“The police officer intervened and tried to calm both parties. The taxi was brought to a halt by the driver and the fighting occupants alighted.

“The suspect drew a firearm and pointed towards an unknown man‚” said Gwala.

She said the police officer “placed himself on duty and ordered the suspect to lower his firearm”.

Gwala added that the suspect had cocked the firearm‚ which had jammed as it was pointed at the policeman.

“The police officer drew his state issued firearm and fired shots‚ wounding the suspect in the chest‚ shoulder and abdomen.

“A 9mm Luger pistol was recovered from the suspect‚ which police later established was stolen during an armed robbery in Eshowe in July last year.

“No other injuries were reported. The suspect was taken to hospital where he later died. The matter has been reported to the IPID.”

Gwala said an inquest was being conducted into the incident by Sydenham police.

“Charges of attempted murder‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition are being investigated‚” Gwala added.

- TImesLIVE