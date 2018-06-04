News

Taxi boss gunned down

Man slain in front of family after surviving earlier assassination attempt

By Nomazima Nkosi - 04 June 2018

A Port Elizabeth man has told how he watched as gunmen fired several shots, killing his father, in what is believed to be the latest hit linked to taxi violence in the city.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body

Most Read

X