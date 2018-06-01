News

Man missing since Wednesday night

Search for missing fisherman continues

Search parties scour river bank and shore

By Gareth Wilson - 01 June 2018
The search for the fisherman who went missing at Sundays River on Wednesday continues
Image: supplied

The  search for a fisherman who has been missing since Wednesday will continue into the weekend.

On Friday, police continued with the search for Jacques Schamrel, 39, who was last seen on Wednesday at about midnight on a cabin boat on the Sundays River.

By midday, search teams had done extensive foot patrols on the river bank and beach.

“Two large search parties consisting of family and friends scoured the area looking for any sign of him. Nothing has since been found,” police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said.

Beetge added that the search would continue into the weekend.

Police, Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and search parties have been canvassing the river since Thursday afternoon.

Beetge said  Schamrel and a friend, Ockert Erasmus, 38, were on a week-long fishing expedition when he went missing.

Beetge said Erasmus went to sleep on Wednesday night, at about midnight, while the small cabin boat was anchored near the river mouth.

"Erasmus stated that he went to the cabin and fell asleep. When he woke up at 6am on Thursday morning, Schamrel was missing," Beetge said. 

Erasmus spotted some clothing  about 10m from the water mark.

A missing person case is under investigation.

