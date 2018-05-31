Search under way for missing fisherman at Sundays River

An extensive search is under way for a fisherman who has gone missing on his birthday.

Jacques Schamrel, 39, was last seen on Wednesday at about midnight on a cabin boat on the Sundays River.

Police, Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and search parties are currently canvassing the river.

At 1pm on Thursday, the metro EMS helicopter arrived to assist with the search.

Police spokesman Captian Andre Beetge said Schamrel and a friend, Ockert Erasmus, 38, were on a week-long fishing expedition when he went missing.

“It is alleged that both friends were on the boat as part of their fishing trip on the river.

"At about midnight on Wednesday, his friend [Erasmus] claims that he went to sleep and left Schamrel on the boat fishing,” Beetge said.