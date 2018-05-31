Man last seen on Wednesday midnight while on cabin boat
Search under way for missing fisherman at Sundays River
Clothes found on the beach
An extensive search is under way for a fisherman who has gone missing on his birthday.
Jacques Schamrel, 39, was last seen on Wednesday at about midnight on a cabin boat on the Sundays River.
Police, Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and search parties are currently canvassing the river.
At 1pm on Thursday, the metro EMS helicopter arrived to assist with the search.
Police spokesman Captian Andre Beetge said Schamrel and a friend, Ockert Erasmus, 38, were on a week-long fishing expedition when he went missing.
“It is alleged that both friends were on the boat as part of their fishing trip on the river.
"At about midnight on Wednesday, his friend [Erasmus] claims that he went to sleep and left Schamrel on the boat fishing,” Beetge said.
Beetge said that at that stage, the small cabin boat was anchored near the river mouth.
"Erasmus stated that he went to the cabin and fell asleep. When he woke up at 6am on Thursday morning, Schamrel was missing."
Beetge said that upon looking along the shore, Erasmus spotted some clothing about 10m from the water mark.
“Erasmus also stated that he then beached the boat to go and have a closer look at the clothes. After recognising them as Schamrel's, he set off on foot to search the nearby sand dunes.”
At about 9am, Erasmus alerted Schamrel’s wife, who in turned raised the alarm.
“The police were then alerted and came to the scene,” Beetge said.
Nelson Mandela Bay EMS head and paramedic Ashwell Botha said his team was canvassing the area, using the medical helicopter to assist with an aerial search
By 2pm, police divers were still in the water.