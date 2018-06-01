Passengers stranded at East London Airport

Passengers were stranded at East London Airport on Friday morning when the SA Express 6.45am flight to Johannesburg did not take off.

Attempts are being made to get comment from SA Express.

"We were not advised in advance that this flight would not take off and there are no other flights available‚" said Vuyani Mshiywa‚ who missed a business meeting.

According to fellow passenger Lugiswa Madija there were no check-in assistants at the SA Express counters this morning and passengers were told by SAA assistants that the airline would refund the passengers but that it could take up to eight weeks.

– DispatchLIVE