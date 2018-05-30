Tour operator Alan still among the best

There is no slowing down in sight for Nelson Mandela Bay tour operator Alan Fogarty, who has scooped his fourth consecutive Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor is an American travel and restaurant website company providing hotel and restaurant reviews, accommodation bookings and other travel-related content.

It also includes interactive travel forums.

Fogarty, of Alan Tours and Holiday Services, was humbled by the recognition as he attributed his success to his staff for a job well done.

“I attribute this achievement to discipline, hard work and understanding what the needs of your guests are and supplying them,” he said.

“We have a staff that responds promptly to any inquiry and this makes them [tourists] happy to have immediate response via e-mail.”

The Certificate of Excellence is awarded to tour operators based on the number of positive reviews made by tourists relating to their experience and how they were treated by the host.

“It shows that they [tourists] have confidence in us,” Fogarty said. “It’s rewarding to be able to bring them to this part of the world.

“Port Elizabeth struggles to attract tourists, compared with Cape Town.”