Tour operator Alan still among the best
No slowing down in sight for Nelson Mandela Bay tour operator Alan Fogarty
There is no slowing down in sight for Nelson Mandela Bay tour operator Alan Fogarty, who has scooped his fourth consecutive Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor.
TripAdvisor is an American travel and restaurant website company providing hotel and restaurant reviews, accommodation bookings and other travel-related content.
It also includes interactive travel forums.
Fogarty, of Alan Tours and Holiday Services, was humbled by the recognition as he attributed his success to his staff for a job well done.
“I attribute this achievement to discipline, hard work and understanding what the needs of your guests are and supplying them,” he said.
“We have a staff that responds promptly to any inquiry and this makes them [tourists] happy to have immediate response via e-mail.”
The Certificate of Excellence is awarded to tour operators based on the number of positive reviews made by tourists relating to their experience and how they were treated by the host.
“It shows that they [tourists] have confidence in us,” Fogarty said. “It’s rewarding to be able to bring them to this part of the world.
“Port Elizabeth struggles to attract tourists, compared with Cape Town.”
Ten years ago,. the concept of Alan Tours and Holiday Services was born and the 64-year-old Fogarty has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence annually since 2015 for quality services rendered to tourists.
He specialises in, among other areas, South African wildlife; nature, historical and adventure tours and safaris; and big-seven safaris.
Fogarty also gave special recognition to Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism boss Mandlakazi Skefile for the work she does to put the province on the tourism map.
“She is doing a good job and it is paying dividends,” he said.
“She is very inspiring and her new board is well qualified.
“They are penetrating the Asian market now, while at the same time they continue to maintain our traditional market,” Fogarty said.