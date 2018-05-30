Light dustings of snow turned parts of the Eastern Cape‚ KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho into a winter wonderland yesterday – a sign that‚ according to the Tiffendell Ski Resort‚ means winter has arrived.

“Snow has been sighted at the Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape [yesterday] morning‚” Snow Report SA said.

“From the photos it appears they have got a bit more than expected!

“Light flurries have also been seen over Afriski Mountain Resort and Sani Pass at the top on the surrounding hillsides.”

Temperatures were expected to drop to below freezing.

Snow Report SA founder Rob Ansell said light snow also fell in the Western Cape over the Matroosberg mountains‚ near Ceres‚ on Monday night.

“The most spectacular snowfall we had was early [yesterday] at Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

“We have also had snow at the Afriski mountain resort‚ which is in Lesotho on the Maluti range.”

Afriski issued a warning to travellers about the road conditions.

“Most of the snow collection is very slushy,” it said.

“For now the roads are open to all class vehicles but we would not recommend driving at night as the roads will freeze.”

Ansell said they had also received reports of snow in the Sani Pass region above Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Sani Mountain Lodge at the top of Sani Pass also reported some flurries,” he said.

– TimesLIVE