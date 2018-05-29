News

Two from St Francis Bay released on R1000 bail each

Brothers arrested with dagga

Street value estimated to be R45 000

By Gareth Wilson - 29 May 2018
Dagga found in a house in St Francis Bay
Two brothers from St Francis Bay who were caught with R45 000 worth of dagga at their home, were released on bail on Tuesday. 

Michael Hill, 38, and Jonathan Hill, 30, briefly appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on charges of cultivating dagga and possession of dagga.

They were released on R 1 000 bail each.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the brothers were arrested at about 9.15pm on Sunday when their home in Porto Cervo Road, Santareme, St Francis Bay was raided. 

“Police seized dagga plants, tubes and bompies valued at about R45 000 on the premises and arrested the two men,” he said.

Nkohli said both men would appear in the same court on June 12.

