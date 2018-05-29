Uitenhage man allegedly conned out of R320 000

Two men appeared in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for allegedly swindling another man out of R320 000.

Joram Nkiriho, 28, and Moses Orimutambira, 36, were arrested last week Thursday for allegedly conning a 48-year-old Uitenhage man out of his money.

Hawks spokesman Captain Anelisa Feni said the men appeared in court on Monday but their case was postponed until Tuesday for investigators to verify if they are legally in the country, to verify their addresses and for them to appoint lawyers.

“It is alleged between April and May 2018, the suspects convinced a 48-year-old man from Uitenhage into resigning from his workplace and handing over R320 000 of his pension money so that the 'ancestors' could multiply it.

"The victim was promised almost R2-million in return. This is after the victim read about the suspects' wonders in a local newspaper,” she said.

“The victim made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspects.”

Feni said the matter was reported to the Port Elizabeth serious commercial crime unit who arrested the men.

“It is alleged Orimutambira operated in the Uitenhage and Despatch areas and identified himself as “David”.

"He allegedly made use of the cellphone number 073-488-2366 for victims to contact him on," she said.

Anyone who suspects that they have been conned, can contact Warrant Officer Leo Mbengashe on 072-580-2621.