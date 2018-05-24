Focus on Mandela’s legacy

Steady, measured and balanced – lauded poet, short story writer and novelist Mandla Langa took centre stage in a contentious debate around the legacy of Nelson Mandela during the latest Herald/Canrad Community Dialogue held last night.

It was hosted at the Nelson Mandela University’s North Campus Conference Centre in association with the university’s Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (Canrad).

The dialogue was founded on Langa’s new non-fiction work entitled Dare Not Linger: The Presidential Years – Nelson Mandela and Mandla Langa.

Chaired by Herald deputy editor Nwabisa Makunga, the event, which attracted an audience of about 50 people, most of them students, saw literature lecturer Barrington Marais giving his input as the respondent for the dialogue.

The writer – who counts former Chief Justice Pius Langa and former ambassador to Russia Bheki Langa among his siblings – opened the session by reminding the audience that Mandela had been purposely selected to function as the “face of the struggle” against apartheid.