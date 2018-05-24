Metro losing R21m a year to ‘sewer miners’

Mayoral committee member Masixole Zinto said sewer mining was a worrying trend.

“It’s happening, that’s why we experience so many [sewer] blockages,” he said at a site in Algoa Park where vandals had opened several manholes.

“These guys want to mine the sewers when there is no pressure from the sewer on the pipeline. So they block it [because] if there’s no blockage the pressure will be very high, making it impossible to mine.”

The practice could have deadly consequences, Bay water and sanitation director Barry Martin said.

“In sewage, gas is generated because of the decay of sewage while its being conveyed,” he said.

“The gas in the sewer is two-fold – it’s flammable, but also hydrogen sulphide gas, which basically knocks you out cold.

“You can die while in the sewer.” Mayoral committee member for safety and security John Best said: “I’m definitely going to bring my team [here] to show them what has happened [in terms of the] vandalism.

“The metro police are patrolling the area but are, at this stage, focusing mainly on the gangsterism issues.

“The other issue we have is that when these drains are blocked and flow over in the communities, we then have service delivery protests in those communities – and we don’t want that.

“We want to deliver proper services to our communities.”

Zinto bemoaned the money lost due to vandalism.

“That money [R21-million] can be used elsewhere,” he said.

“It could also be used to create more job opportunities because we are in a dire situation when it comes to our unemployment rate.

“We have to take the message to our communities that what is happening here is serious. I mean, at what cost do they [the vandals] do this sewer mining, especially when you look at the cost to fix the sewers when they are done – because they will only get a spoon or a ring,” Zinto said.