WATCH LIVE | Van Breda judgment

By Herald Reporter - 21 May 2018

It lasted 66 days‚ had tongues wagging‚ and played out like a courtroom TV drama with flashbacks to three family members lying hacked to death with an axe on the first floor of their luxury home.

Now‚ the judgment of triple-murder accused Henri van Breda will begin in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday. This comes after a month-long postponement due to a death in the family of Judge Siraj Desai.

