WATCH LIVE | Van Breda judgment

It lasted 66 days‚ had tongues wagging‚ and played out like a courtroom TV drama with flashbacks to three family members lying hacked to death with an axe on the first floor of their luxury home.
Now‚ the judgment of triple-murder accused Henri van Breda will begin in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday. This comes after a month-long postponement due to a death in the family of Judge Siraj Desai.
Judge Siraj Desai is currently handing down judgment in the High Court in Cape Town on the triple murder accused Henri van Breda.