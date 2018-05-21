Algoa bus burnt in Kwazakhele

Road and various side streets being blocked with burning tyres. It appears that only the Algoa Buses were targeted by protesters and no other vehicles,” he said.

“At 6am an Algoa bus was damaged in Maqanda Street when protesters threw several stones at it. The driver, however, managed to drive the bus to safety. By 8am, another Algoa Bus was then torched in the same street.”

Beetge said that no injuries had yet been reported.

Asked about what sparked the incident, Beetge said that it was believed to be linked to the on-going issues regarding houses in the area.

Beetge said that it was believed the issue stems from on-going meetings with the Ward councillor regarding houses in the area.

“While the roads are open, we are cautioning commuters to use an alternative route as the situation is still volatile and does flare up sporadically,” he said.