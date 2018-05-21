Algoa bus burnt in Kwazakhele
Residents of nearby Mandela Village informal settlement block Njoli Road
One Algoa bus was torched and another pelted with stones in Kwazakhele this morning.
According to police, the incident erupted at about 5am when residents of the nearby Mandela Village information settlement blocked Njoli Road.
Police are still on the scene and have re-opened the roads but cautioned residents to proceed with caution.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that while the situation was under control, the situation remains volatile.
Road and various side streets being blocked with burning tyres. It appears that only the Algoa Buses were targeted by protesters and no other vehicles,” he said.
“At 6am an Algoa bus was damaged in Maqanda Street when protesters threw several stones at it. The driver, however, managed to drive the bus to safety. By 8am, another Algoa Bus was then torched in the same street.”
Beetge said that no injuries had yet been reported.
Asked about what sparked the incident, Beetge said that it was believed to be linked to the on-going issues regarding houses in the area.
Beetge said that it was believed the issue stems from on-going meetings with the Ward councillor regarding houses in the area.
“While the roads are open, we are cautioning commuters to use an alternative route as the situation is still volatile and does flare up sporadically,” he said.