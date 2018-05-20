Incredible journey of Bay’s man of steel

As a young boy fascinated by the seemingly endless strings of wagons, Saki Macozoma took pleasure from watching trains as they trundled their way along Port Elizabeth’s railway lines.

These days, a youthful, 61-year-old Macozoma still keeps a sharp eye on the railway tracks, only now with less fascination and a lot more pleasure.

This is because a significant number of the wagons hauled into the city each week are delivering thousands of tons of manganese ore from his Northern Cape mine to the Port Elizabeth Harbour.

From there, the currently wellpriced ore is shipped into China’s insatiable steel industry, along with others around the world.

Undoubtedly one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most successful businessmen, Macozoma sat down with the Weekend Post this week.

A softly spoken, but measured Macozoma revealed snippets of a fast-paced, eclectic life. One which saw him rise from political imprisonment on Robben Island to a mining magnate currently poised for a stock exchange listing.

A true heavyweight, in both the political and business divisions, the Kwazakhele-born and educated father of three has been boxing clever since being imprisoned for five years alongside Nelson Mandela.

Following two years’ service as a member of South Africa’s first democratic parliament, the Unisaand Boston University-degreed man stepped into the world of big business when he was appointed managing director of the country’s largest parastatal, Transnet Limited, in 1996.