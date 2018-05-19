Jeffreys Bay woman physically assaulted in home robbery

A Jeffreys Bay woman was physically assaulted during a house robbery on Saturday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the 53-year-old woman and her 63-year-old male friend were threatened by three unknown men who forced their way into the Drommedaris Street home at about 3.30am.

“They assaulted the female with an object by hitting her over her head. The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of money, jewellery and clothing and fled on foot,” Swart said.

“The complainant was taken to a local hospital where she received medical treatment.”

Swart said Jeffreys Bay police were investigating a case of house robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jeffreys Bay police on 042-200 6800.