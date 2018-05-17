Motherwell school choir eye victory

Imbasa Primary School in Motherwell is ready to sing their hearts out at the provincial leg of the South African Schools’ Choral Eisteddfod which will be held in Mthatha next week.

The school – one of several – will be representing the Port Elizabeth district at the provincial leg following its success at Nangoza Jebe Hall last week.

Choir convener Nomsa Masiza said to qualify for the provincial round the school choir participated in three local elimination rounds – zonal, district and mega round.

Imbasa has won more than 20 trophies together with certificates in national, provincial and district singing competitions.

Masiza said last year it had progressed to the nationals and won first position in the mixed choirs section for an Afrikaans song – and for singing the African Union anthem.

“This year we hope to go to nationals and make a clean sweep of everything,” Masiza said.

Choir conductor Nyameka Vara attributed the success of the choir to the commitment of the children and parents involvement.

“We realised that children are gifted in different ways, some academically and others technically, so we use music as an extramural activity to bridge the gap where they lack academically.

“Every day we rehearse after-school, while one group is rehearsing, the others focus on their homework. That way music and school work are balanced.”

“The children and I do not do this alone, the support we receive from the principal, school governing body and music committee is amazing.”