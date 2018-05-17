WATCH | Cash vans bombed in Boksburg
Two cash-in-transit vehicles were bombed during a heist in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on May 17 2018. The suspects were allegedly travelling in four cars. According to reports five suspects have been nabbed.
Two cash-in-transit vehicles were bombed during a heist in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on Thursday morning.
The vehicles were attacked on atlas Road. The scene was littered with debris and the cash vans torn apart by the force of the blasts. Bullet shells were scattered across the road.
Police have closed off the road.
Emergency Support Task Team tweeted pictures of the scene.
Active crime scene Atlas road North rand. CIT!!! pic.twitter.com/8E5d4uPYz2— Emergency Support Task Team@Support task (@emergancy_task) May 17, 2018
CIT North rand Atlas road!!! pic.twitter.com/7Rn8TBsrEE— Emergency Support Task Team@Support task (@emergancy_task) May 17, 2018
Initial reports‚ which have yet to be verified‚ indicated that the suspects were in at least three vehicles.
This is a developing story.
WARNING: This video contains strong language
Warning: Strong Language. Another video surfaced of the two cash-in-transit vehicles bombed during a heist in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on May 17 2018. The video was taken from inside a business.